Rookies Colston Loveland, Luther Burden hit the field at Bears training camp

Rookie Chicago Bears Colston Loveland and Luther Burden hit the field Tuesday at Halas Hall for training camp.

Loveland said he felt blessed to be practicing with his teammates after sitting out the entire offseason program following shoulder surgery in January. The tight end said his surgically repaired shoulder is good to go, even when it comes to blocking.

He said the "shoulder feels great" now. Head coach Ben Johnson was already complimenting his blocking and his "football instincts," saying the early returns on Loveland are "really encouraging."

Fellow rookie Burden participated in team drills for the first time in his second day out on the practice field. Johnson said he's ramping up and will be getting more snaps as the camp goes forward.

The rookie wide receiver didn't have any catches, and at one point appeared to be pulled off the field for lining up wrong.

Johnson said he had alignment issues in their walkthrough Monday, and "he's a little bit behind right now."

Johnson also said that Dennis Allen has been bringing it "left and right" in practice so far. That continued Tuesday with the defense getting the better of the offense for the most part, including completing shutting them down in a two-minute drill to close out practice.

Johnson admitted his offense is "having a difficult time in protection right now."