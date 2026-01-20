Coldest day ever recorded in Chicago history was 41 years ago today, on Jan. 20, 1985

It is an extremely cold Tuesday in Chicago, which falls right in line with this day in 1985.

January 20, 1985 was the coldest day ever recorded in Chicago history. The actual air temperature that day was -27 degrees Fahrenheit. Wind chills made it feel closer to 70 degrees below zero.

It was so cold the CTA had to run the city's buses all night to ensure they were warm for the morning. There were also rough conditions for firefighters, with a fire truck even freezing to a city street.

The late reporter Jim Avila covered the story for CBS News Chicago at the time. As he watched two men try to push a stalled out car down the street he lamented, "There are days in the middle of a Chicago winter when it's best to just give up."

Now, more than four decades later, Chicago once again finds itself in an extreme cold snap, though not quite as bad. Tuesday will be bitterly cold, with real-feel highs in the teens and wind chills that make it feel colder, though less harsh than Monday.

An afternoon and evening clipper system could bring one to three inches of snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

It's a short reprieve; temperatures and wind chills looking to compete with the 1985 record return at the end of the week.