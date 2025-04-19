Cloudy day ahead Saturday for Chicago area

CBS News Chicago

Morning rain is favoring northwest Indiana and south of the Kankakee River. Sprinkles and patchy fog can be found elsewhere early this morning.

Cloudy skies are expected this afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s. Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy, with lows dropping in the lower 40s.

Periods of rain and cooler temperatures are expected for Easter Sunday. Highs will only reach the lower 50s. Rain showers return near daybreak Sunday, with waves of rain expected for the remainder of the day.

There are more chances of rain and storms for this upcoming workweek. However, highs for a majority of this week will be milder, primarily in the 60s.

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Mainly am showers. Cloudy skies. High of 58.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low of 42.

TOMORROW: Waves of rain. High of 53 and Breezy.

