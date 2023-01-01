Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Climb towards record warmth continues

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Nearing record breaking temps
First Alert Weather: Nearing record breaking temps 02:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered rain showers will wrap up by dawn. The temperature rises today to levels about 15 degrees above what's typical.

today-planner-1-1-23.png
CBS News Chicago
highs-today-1-1-23.png
CBS News Chicago

Monday sees a similar temp as today, with clouds and the chance for rain late in the day. Monday night rain could include thunderstorms as we get a push of very warm air into Chicago. 

day-planner-tomorrow-1-1-123.png
CBS News Chicago
high-temps-tomorrow-1-1-23.png
CBS News Chicago

Tuesday takes a huge jump, with temps coming in around 62 degrees! That would beat the current January 3 record of 60 (in 1950).

Starting Wednesday, temps reach highs that are more seasonable.

7-day-1-1-23.png
CBS News Chicago

Stats

Normal January 1 High- 33

Saturday's High- 39

Today- 47

Sunrise- 7:20am

Forecast

Today- Some early morning fog in spots. Mostly cloudy skies today with a high of 47.

Tonight- Clouds and 35

Monday- Rain late in the day with. High of 47.

Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on January 1, 2023 / 6:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.