First Alert Weather: Climb towards record warmth continues
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered rain showers will wrap up by dawn. The temperature rises today to levels about 15 degrees above what's typical.
Monday sees a similar temp as today, with clouds and the chance for rain late in the day. Monday night rain could include thunderstorms as we get a push of very warm air into Chicago.
Tuesday takes a huge jump, with temps coming in around 62 degrees! That would beat the current January 3 record of 60 (in 1950).
Starting Wednesday, temps reach highs that are more seasonable.
Stats
Normal January 1 High- 33
Saturday's High- 39
Today- 47
Sunrise- 7:20am
Forecast
Today- Some early morning fog in spots. Mostly cloudy skies today with a high of 47.
Tonight- Clouds and 35
Monday- Rain late in the day with. High of 47.
