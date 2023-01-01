First Alert Weather: Climb towards record warmth continues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered rain showers will wrap up by dawn. The temperature rises today to levels about 15 degrees above what's typical.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Monday sees a similar temp as today, with clouds and the chance for rain late in the day. Monday night rain could include thunderstorms as we get a push of very warm air into Chicago.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Tuesday takes a huge jump, with temps coming in around 62 degrees! That would beat the current January 3 record of 60 (in 1950).

Starting Wednesday, temps reach highs that are more seasonable.

CBS News Chicago

Stats

Normal January 1 High- 33

Saturday's High- 39

Today- 47

Sunrise- 7:20am

Forecast

Today- Some early morning fog in spots. Mostly cloudy skies today with a high of 47.

Tonight- Clouds and 35

Monday- Rain late in the day with. High of 47.