With climate change bringing more extreme weather, expert says energy efficiency is a must

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Freezing, plummeting temperatures to the point of extreme cold that we saw this week mean more energy use.

But experts say such energy use is not sustainable – with more extreme weather expected in the years to come due to climate change.

More snow is coming Thursday night, followed by another blast of dangerous cold for the weekend. A winter weather advisory is going into place Tuesday night.

It's not an unfamiliar drill.

"Hey, we're Chicagoans," said Howard Learner. "We know what frigid winters are."

Chicagoans know how to handle frigid temperatures, but it's not so certain that homes do. With more extreme weather expected moving forward due to changes in our climate, home energy use in the event of winter weather must be acknowledged.

"Climate change is leading to more extreme weather events," Learner said. "We are going to have more cold, cold days in the winter - and we're going to have more extremely hot days in the summer."

Learner leads the Environmental Law and Policy Center in Chicago. He was the founding chair of both the Illinois Citizens Utility Board and Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance.

So it is safe to say he knows a thing or two about energy efficiency – and given these weather extremes that are growing more severe, he said everyone else will need to be learning about energy efficiency too.

"Climate change is happening. We don't a bad problem to get worse," Learner said. "We need to take action steps to avoid that. We also need to be smart about adapting."

One of his suggestions when it comes to making a difference in your own home is to install a smart thermostat to regulate the temperature.

"That means you adjust the temperature so on a hot summer day, if you're not home, it doesn't cool it as much - and on a cold winter day, if you're not home, it doesn't heat it as much," Learner explained.

Other simple tips include checking your furnace and sealing windows and doors.

Learner explained how adaptation is also a statewide priority in Illinois.

"There's much more wind energy in Illinois than ever before," he said. "We are one of the top 5 states in the country."

Illinois is the first state in the Midwest to put legislation in place charting a path to 100 percent clean energy by 2050 - in an effort to combat climate change. The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, which mandates such steps as decarbonization, renewable energy and labor standards, and equity in the clean energy economy - was signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker just over two years ago.

"The good thing about energy efficiency is not only are you making a difference on climate change, but you're saving money on your utility bills - and that's good for everybody," said Learner.

The City of Chicago also has a Climate Action Plan, which was first launched in 2008.