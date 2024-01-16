Extreme weather like this cold spell could be new normal for Chicago, expert says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A national research team says extreme weather could be the new normal for Chicago.

Not only could extreme cold spells become more regular in winters to come, but the experts say they impact parts of the city differently.

Since the weekend, Chicago has been mired in subzero windchills, freezing temperatures, and steam from the lake and river.

It's cold in Chicago, and no one knows it better than the people at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont.

"We went from an abnormally warm December to an abnormally cold January," said atmospheric scientist Scott Collins as he sat before the football field-sized Aurora supercomputer.

The supercomputer one day will be able to paint a clear picture of how weather impacts all of Chicago - and suggest how to best implement changes to handle extreme temperatures.

"So we can understand how climate is going to change in cities like Chicago in the future," said Collins.

With a changing climate, Collins said, extreme weather is here to stay - and will become a norm in the city.

"Now we're seeing more of these extreme cold conveyor belts coming down, and the simulations we run on supercomputers like Aurora are showing that that is what we can expect to see in Chicago's climate future," said Collins.

The work the scientists are doing in Chicago to create a better climate model of our city is made possible through a federally funded $25-million program called Community Research on Climate and Urban Science, or CROCUS.

The program is in its first year of five in Chicago and comprises a team of scientists and researchers from Argonne, community groups, and local colleges and universities.

"And we're taking advanced measurements so we can look at when there's a severe weather event - like an ice storm or a snowstorm or a cold outbreak - how that impacts individual communities differently," Collins said.

Collins emphasized the issues that come with such extreme weather.

"And we are seeing, right now, the challenges presented by that - issues with public transit. Schools have to close. Some offices are closed," Collins said. "It's something we have to plan for in winters to come. We have to build more resilient infrastructure to these kinds of climates - not just extreme heat, but extreme cold events like these."

The scientists' work is to target where Chicago needs to focus.

"What we will be able to do is give city planners the information they need that is relevant to their neighborhoods," said Collins. "We know Chatham is going to see very different impacts to Hinsdale."

The scientists' work already demonstrates how some parts of the city are more vulnerable to this extreme cold – like, as Collins mentioned, the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, which was hit with massive flooding in the past year.

"Chatham is going to get it on both ends - the snowfall now and the deep freeze," said Collins. "But when that snow starts to melt - especially when we start getting February, March spring rains? That's when flooding will be caused by this melting snow and lack of infrastructure to move that water around."