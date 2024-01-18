Winter storm from the west to cover Chicago area late Thursday

Warmer temps and some snow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A winter storm system moving in from the west will bring two to four inches of light, fluffy snow across the area Thursday night into Friday morning.

This snow will create slippery driving conditions for the Friday morning commute.

Gusty northwest winds behind the system late tonight into Friday will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow as well, further impacting travel.

In addition, heavy lake effect snow is expected to develop late tonight focused over northeastern Porter County and La Porte County in northwest Indiana, where snowfall rates over two inches per hour are possible.

This could lead to near-whiteout conditions in this area. Bitterly cold air then returns Friday night with wind chills dropping to -25 to -15 degrees.

Tonight: Light snow developing with 2-4" accumulations. Low around 11°.

Friday: Snow tapering off with blowing snow. Mostly cloudy and blustery. High of 13°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and very cold. High of 15°.

