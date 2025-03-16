Clearing skies Sunday night for Chicago area. Warmer temps to kick off workweek.

After a Sunday morning return of snow, the workweek will start off with sunshine.

Clouds will gradually clear tonight, with lows dropping in the 20s.

The 50s return Monday with sunshine. Tuesday will bring even warmer temperatures, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Showers return mid-week Wednesday, starting off as rain, then eventually transitioning to snowflakes. Clearer skies remain until the end of the week, with another round of shower activity arriving Friday night into the start of the upcoming weekend.

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing, with a low of 29.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, breezy, with a high of 55.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low of 44.

