Classmates, parents remember 9-year-old girl shot and killed in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Classmates and parents came together Thursday night for a vigil to honor Serabi Medina, the 9-year-old who was shot and killed last weekend.

Michael Gordon, 43, the man charged with her murder, is in jail until his next court date on Aug. 23.

Investigators still haven't given a motive for the shooting.