Harvey announces furloughs impacting city departments amid ongoing financial distress

Nearly half of the City of Harvey employees are being temporarily furloughed amid ongoing financial distress.

According to a statement, 69 employees will be placed on temporary furlough starting this week. A total of 98 essential personnel will continue reporting to maintain core city operations across critical departments.

Harvey is reducing operations, and city offices will operate on limited hours due to "staffing and budget constraints." The limited operation hours will impact the City Hall and Mayor's Office, the Water Department, Public Works, and the Building Department.

Two fire stations will temporarily close. The City of Harvey confirmed that the closure will impact stations No. 2 and 3.

A Harvey firefighter posted on Facebook saying, 17 members of the fire department are included in the cuts, calling it a layoff without pay or benefits.

Emergency police services will still be available 24/7. Residents should still call 911 for emergencies.

"Every step is being taken to minimize the impact, preserve as many positions as possible, and bring staff back as soon as our financial situation allows," Harvey officials said in a written release.

On Thursday, Harvey Mayor Chris Clark called a special city council meeting to discuss an ordinance to seek assistance from the state by declaring Harvey a "financially distressed city" under Illinois state law. The move would allow the state to step in and help stabilize the city's finances, while officials work to keep essential services running.

During the meeting, Clark outlined years of fraud, corruption, and mismanagement from past administrations, which he said have left the city $164 million in debt.

City leaders blame decades of financial mismanagement, lawsuits, and state seizures of local revenue. The mayor said this isn't bankruptcy, but it's the only way to stabilize Harvey's finances while the state considers relief.