Harvey City Council to discuss ordinance that could result in partial shutdown, city worker furloughs

The Harvey City Council was holding a special meeting on Thursday that could lead to a partial government shutdown.

Mayor Chris Clark called the meeting to discuss the ordinance to seek assistance from the state by declaring Harvey a "financially distressed city."

Essentially, Clark is waving the white flag, letting the city council and taxpayers know the city is so far in debt that major cuts are coming to city services.

Harvey's budget shortfall is in the hundreds of million dollars, and potential cuts could result in furloughs of city workers.

The request to designate Harvey as a "financially distressed city," if approved by the state, would allow the state to step in with assistance such as financial aid to help the city maintain basic municipal services while allowing the city to pay off its debts.

Reporter Jermont Terry is attending the meeting, and will have a full report on where those cuts could take place on CBS News Chicago at 10 p.m.