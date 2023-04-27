City of Aurora honoring all girls JROTC after national championship win

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- An all-girls junior ROTC team now has its own holiday in the City of Aurora after winning another big honor.

For the second year in a row, the West Aurora High School Air Force Junior ROTC team won a national championship gold.

The all-girls unarmed exhibition drill team beat out 26 other teams from across the country.

Along with the holiday, the city honored them with awards of excellence and an honorary street sign.