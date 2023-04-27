Watch CBS News
Local News

City of Aurora honoring all girls JROTC after national championship win

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

City of Aurora honors all-girls JROTC team after national win
City of Aurora honors all-girls JROTC team after national win 00:27

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- An all-girls junior ROTC team now has its own holiday in the City of Aurora after winning another big honor.

For the second year in a row, the West Aurora High School Air Force Junior ROTC team won a national championship gold.

The all-girls unarmed exhibition drill team beat out 26 other teams from across the country.

Along with the holiday, the city honored them with awards of excellence and an honorary street sign.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 8:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.