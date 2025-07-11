4 in custody after armed robbery at Cicero gas station, police chase along Eisenhower Expressway

At least four people were in custody Friday afternoon, after a courier was robbed of $70,000 at a gas station in Cicero, Illinois, and the suspects led police on a car chase along the Eisenhower Expressway.

A Cicero police spokesman said multiple suspects in multiple cars approached the courier at a gas station that has video gaming machines around 3:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Roosevelt Road.

Police believe the robbers stole about $70,000 in cash and fled the scene.

Officers from Cicero and Chicago as well as Illinois State Police took part in a chase of the vehicles used in the robbery, one of which headed east on the Eisenhower Expressway to downtown Chicago, then headed back west before two people bailed out near Washington Boulevard and Kostner Avenue.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene as those two suspects ran into a three-flat apartment building before they were taken into custody.

Cicero police said a total of four people were in custody as of 5:15 p.m., but the investigation was still developing.