Thieves target Chicago Southwest Side pawn shop in overnight smash-and-grab

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves stole thousands worth of merchandise Thursday morning in the latest smash-and-grab burglary at a pawn shop on the city's Southwest Side.

Just before 4:30 a.m., three people crashed a red sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger, into the side of the Cash America Jewelry & Loan at 4558 S. Cicero Ave. 

Chicago police said the offenders then entered and removed merchandise from within, including gaming consoles, iPads, and Go-Pros, before returning to the sedan and fleeing northbound with a gray SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango, following. 

The value of the merchandise was believed to be more than $30,000.

No one is in custody at this time. Area One detectives are investigating. 

