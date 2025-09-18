9-year-old boy hit and killed by car on Chicago's West Side

A child was hit and killed by a car on Chicago's West Side in the Austin neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Just after 7:40 a.m., police said a car driving westbound in the 4800 block of West Walton Street hit a 9-year-old boy on the street.

Police said the child was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim has not been identified.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver was taken into custody, and police said charges are pending.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.