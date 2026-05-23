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Chicago's Memorial Day Parade steps off in The Loop after wreath laying ceremony

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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The city of Chicago's annual Memorial Day Parade stepped off Saturday, honoring service members and Gold Star families. 

Veteran groups, active service members, community organizations and marching bands honored the day during the parade which started at noon along Dearborn Street in the loop. 

The day started with a  wreath laying ceremony at 11 a.m. at Daley Plaza, where Gold Star families were honored along with fallen service members. 

Honoring Gold Star families on Memorial Day weekend 03:49

This year's parade Grand Marshal was Sergeant Major Janet Sandoval, United States Marine Corps, a Chicago native and a Lane Tech High School graduate. 

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