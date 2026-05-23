Chicago's Memorial Day Parade steps off in The Loop after wreath laying ceremony

The city of Chicago's annual Memorial Day Parade stepped off Saturday, honoring service members and Gold Star families.

Veteran groups, active service members, community organizations and marching bands honored the day during the parade which started at noon along Dearborn Street in the loop.

The day started with a wreath laying ceremony at 11 a.m. at Daley Plaza, where Gold Star families were honored along with fallen service members.

This year's parade Grand Marshal was Sergeant Major Janet Sandoval, United States Marine Corps, a Chicago native and a Lane Tech High School graduate.