Chicagoans, visitors step out to enjoy record-setting warm weather

Although Valentine's Day is over, Mother Nature is extending the love with above-normal temperatures expected continue this week.

But Chicagoans shouldn't put their winter coats away just yet, as temperatures are expected to dip again next week.

Monday's weather brought temps of 64 degrees, with some calling it "fool's spring." Nonetheless, after the city experienced wind chills of -50 this winter, the mild temperatures are what take away seasonal depression.

The last record of 58 degrees was set back in 1921. Even though we know it won't last for long, many took advantage of Monday's weather.

"This is definitely a big win for us," said Jane Goodrich. "I just think these warm days definitely make those freezing cold days worth it, for sure."

Multiple people ditched the parka jackets and swapped them for shorts and workout gear, some running along North Avenue Beach.

"I feel like I haven't been over to the lake really since it got cold," said Electa McKenry. "It's been too cold and windy. So it's been really nice to come back on the lake and see everyone outside, running and enjoying the weather."

Over in Old Town, Happy Camper manager Tony Hernandez said people are ready for the warm weather.

"Everybody's ready to come out. I'm ready for it. I mean, I try to dress for the occasion whenever I can. So I think the whole city is excited," he said.

His staff already set up their outdoor seating.

"We plan these things pretty far out in advance. As soon as we find out that there's a nice day coming up, we start deep cleaning. I'd say for about two weeks we've been deep cleaning the patio," Hernandez said.

On the Magnificent Mile, tourists said they came prepared to be bundled up.

"We were looking at the weather a couple of weeks ago, and it was like minus 22. So surprising that the nice weather is coming out this time of the year," said Oliver Cowling.

Cowling is visiting Chicago from England and is spending time with his girlfriend and her family. This is his first time visiting the city, and he decided to take a boat tour.

"I brought my coat just in case. I can take it off if it gets a little bit warmer. So that's what I'm hoping for," he said.

While the warm temps are here for a brief visit, joggers said everyone should also mentally prepare themselves for when temperatures drop again.