16-year-old boy shot in foot in West Garfield Park

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A 16-year-old boy was shot while walking in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Tuesday night. 

Just before 8:45 p.m., Chicago police said the teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 4300 block of West Maypole Avenue when three armed men got out of a car and approached him. 

Police said that's when the group fired shots at the teen and got back into the car. 

The 16-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition with gunshot wounds to the foot. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Four detectives are investigating. 

