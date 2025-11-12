16-year-old boy shot in foot in West Garfield Park

A 16-year-old boy was shot while walking in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Just before 8:45 p.m., Chicago police said the teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 4300 block of West Maypole Avenue when three armed men got out of a car and approached him.

Police said that's when the group fired shots at the teen and got back into the car.

The 16-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition with gunshot wounds to the foot.

No arrests have been made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.