1 killed, 9 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, CPD says

At least one person was killed and nine others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 25 to 45.

Shootings from Friday

In the first reported shooting of the weekend, in the 5500 block of South Lafayette Avenue around 6:23 p.m., police said a 43-year-old woman was on the street when she was shot multiple times in the body by an unknown person.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No other shootings were reported Friday evening.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 2:23 a.m. in the 100 block of East 57th Street, a 25-year-old woman was driving eastbound when two unknown gunmen opened fire on the street. The victim was hit in the right bicep and was taken to the UofC Hospital in serious condition.

At 2:38 a.m. in the 4400 block of West 16th Street, officers found a dark-colored sedan on the roadway and found a man in the passenger side of the vehicle with two gunshot wounds to the chest. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A weapon was recovered at the scene. A person of interest was taken into custody, and Area Four Detectives are investigating.

At 3:03 a.m. in the 700 block of South Laramie Avenue, a 27-year-old man was inside his vehicle when he heard shots and felt pain. He was hit in the neck and self-transported to Mt Sinai Hospital. There were no further details available.

At 4:05 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Cottage Grove, a 45-year-old man was outside when he was approached by an unknown gunman who shot him. The victim was hit in the left knee and was taken to the UofC Hospital in good condition.

At 5:22 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Augusta Boulevard, preliminary reports from police said that occupants of a red Dodge Charger were driving westbound at the above location when they were struck by gunfire from unknown people, causing the vehicle to crash. The driver, a 37-year-old man, was hit in the back. The passenger, a 29-year-old man, was hit multiple times in the head. Both victims were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. The 37-year-old died at the hospital, and the 29-year-old victim is in critical condition.

At 3 p.m. in the 3100 block of South St. Louis Avenue, three men were in a parking lot when they were approached by an unknown vehicle, and someone from inside shot at them. All three were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment. A 35-year-old was hit multiple times in the torso area and is in critical condition. A 39-year-old was hit in the leg and was in fair condition. A 42-year-old was hit in the back, arms, and hip area and was in fair condition.

Unless otherwise noted, there were no arrests in either incident.

