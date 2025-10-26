2 men, ages 66 and 70, shot and wounded on Chicago's South Side

Two men, ages 66 and 70, were shot and wounded outside a business on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning.

At 10:45 a.m., the men were outside the business in the 800 block of East 79th Street, on the cusp of the Grand Crossing and Chatham communities, when multiple people got out of a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle and approached them, police said.

The shooters opened fire, striking the 66-year-old man once each in the right wrist, chest, and groin, and striking the 70-year-old man once in the buttocks, police said.

The younger man was reported in critical condition following the shooting, the older man in fair condition. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

The shooters fled in a Jeep sport-utility vehicle, police said.

No one was in custody Sunday afternoon. Calumet Area detectives were investigating.