2 teens shot, wounded in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood

Two teens were shot and wounded early Sunday morning in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

At 5:53 a.m., the victims — men ages 18 and 19 — were in a business in the 100 block of East 51st Street when a man came up and shot them both, police said.

The 18-year-old was shot in the upper right leg and self-transported to Provident Hospital of Cook County in fair condition, while the 19-year-old was shot in the left calf and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Police said the shooter was wearing a gray jumpsuit and fled east on foot.

No one was in custody in the shooting as of late Sunday morning. Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.