Shooting leaves woman dead on Chicago's Southeast Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
A woman was found dead with two gunshots to the head on Chicago's Southeast Side Sunday morning.

At 10:18 a.m., a woman of an unspecified age was found unresponsive in an alley behind the 11000 block of South Mackinaw Avenue in the East Side neighborhood, police said.

The woman had been shot twice in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said no one was in custody as of early Sunday afternoon. Calumet Area detectives are investigating.

