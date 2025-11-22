2 dead, 16 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least two people were killed, and 16 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 14 to 63, according to police.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 20-year-old man was in a vehicle just before 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 18th Street when several men approached him, and an argument ensued. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and started shooting, hitting the victim in his neck and shoulder.

The victim self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where in good condition. A second victim, a 20-year-old man, was in the immediate area when the gunshots were fired hit in the hand. He self-transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Two separate shootings took place in Chicago's Loop following holiday festivities.

The first was around 9:50 p.m. in the 100 block of North State Street, near the Chicago Theater. Police said officers saw a large group on the sidewalk and heard gunfire before the group ran from the area.

Responding officers immediately responded to the area and found seven people, between 13 to 17 years of age, who had been shot. The victims were all treated by fire crews and taken to local hospitals.

The 13-year-old was listed in fair condition. All other victims were in good condition.

Less than an hour later, around 10:40 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of South Dearborn Street, where two more gunshot victims were found. A 14-year-old boy was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he died. An 18-year-old man was hit in the leg and was also taken to Northwestern in serious condition.

In the West Roseland neighborhood, a 25-year-old man was driving a vehicle through a gas station parking lot in the 0-100 block of West 11th Street around 11:42 p.m., when a silver SUV pulled alongside and an offender began firing gunshots at the victim, before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the eye. He self-transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

A 32-year-old woman who was standing nearby at the gas station was hit in the arm. She was treated by the fire crews and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and later died.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 1:18 a.m. in the 800 block of North Waller Avenue

At 9:15 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue, a 42-year-old woman was standing outside in a crowd when an unknown vehicle approached. Someone from inside began firing at the crowd. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

At 1:49 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Cermak Road, a 63-year-old man was walking when he heard a loud noise and felt pain. The victim was shot in his right calf and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At 2:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Diversey Avenue, a 29-year-old man was arguing with an unknown person who pulled out a gun and fired multiple gunshots in the victim's direction. The victim was hit in his right forearm, right arm, and chest. The suspect fled on foot, heading south in the alley. The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

Check back for updates throughout the weekend.