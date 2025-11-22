Two women injured, 1 critically, in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side

Two women were injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said the women, 21 and 23 years old, were standing on the sidewalk, in the 800 block of North Waller just after 1:15 a.m., when someone inside a white car fired shots.

Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her head.

The 23-year-old victim was taken to the same hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

No arrests have been made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.