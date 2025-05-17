11 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

At least 11 people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend.

The ages of the victims range from 15 to 35.

In the first shooting of the weekend, three teens were wounded in a shooting in the 9000 block of South Exchange Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the ankle and thigh, and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition. An 18-year-old man was shot in the back and arm, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A 19-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the hand, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 9:06 p.m. Friday, four people were standing outside a gas station in the 600 block of South Homan Avenue, when an SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the left leg, and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A 26-year-old man was shot in the chest and abdomen, and was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition. A 23-year-old man was shot in the ankle, and was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition. A 24-year-old man was shot in the right leg and buttocks, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Friday

At 9:47 p.m., a 17-year-old man arrived at Roseland Community Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg. The victim told police he was driving when he heard a loud noise and felt pain, but did not provide any further details on the shooting. He was listed in good condition.

At 11:59 p.m., two men were in the 3500 block of West 5th Avenue, when a white SUV pulled up, and someone inside pulled out a gun and started shooting. A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 33-year-old man was shot in the right knee and right thigh, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Shootings from Saturday

At 11:10 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was in the 10100 block of South Yates Boulevard, when a black sedan pulled up, and two people inside started shooting. The victim was shot in the leg, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.