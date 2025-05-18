Man, 39, critically hurt after being shot multiple times overnight in River North

Man, 39, critically hurt in River North shooting, police say

A man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times overnight in River North.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West Ontario Street.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 39-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

The victim was unable to provide any details about the shooting, but preliminary investigation indicated that someone inside a vehicle shot him.

Police at the scene were also seen investigating a vehicle, along with shell casings left on the ground, and putting a rifle into a box.

As of Sunday, there is no one in custody.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.