1 dead, 3 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to CPD

At least one person is dead and three others were injured in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 20 to 58, according to Chicago police.

Shootings from Friday

The first shooting of the weekend happened around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of North Pulaski Road. There, police said a man, 20, was walking on the sidewalk when a black SUV pulled up, and someone from inside shot the victim before fleeing eastbound on Pulaski.

The victim was hit in the leg and self-transported to St. Mary's Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Later, around 11:10 p.m., another man, 48, was also walking in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue when a silver SUV pulled up, and the male driver and victim became engaged in an argument. During this, the driver shot the victim before leaving the scene, heading westbound on 59th Street.

The victim was hit in the left hand and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 1:21 a.m. in the 0-100 block of West 43rd Street, two men, 58 and 26, were inside a blue hatchback when the 58-year-old driver suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The 26-year-old passenger suffered a graze wound to the back of the head and was also taken to the University of Chicago in good condition. It's unclear where the gunshots came from.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either shooting.

Check back with CBS News Chicago throughout the weekend for updates.