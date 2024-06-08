3 dead, 29 hurt, including 6 kids, in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least three people were killed, and 29 others were hurt, including six kids, in shootings across the city as of Sunday, according to Chicago police.

The ages of the victims range from 12 to 48.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 35, was near the sidewalk In the 13100 block of South Ingleside Avenue around 7:14 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, and someone from inside pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

About an hour later, a woman, 21, was standing in the 1400 block of North Talman Avenue around 8:33 p.m. when someone fired shots in the area.

The victim was struck in the right knee and left ankle. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police said the victim was very uncooperative and refused to answer any questions.

Later in the evening, a boy, 12, and a girl, 15, were shot near the 31st Street Beach in the 500 block of East 31st Street at 9:19 p.m.

Police said the boy was walking with a large group of people when someone in a silver sedan fired shots. The victim was taken by fire officials to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg.

The girl was sitting inside a car when she was struck by gunfire. Fire officials took her to U of C in good condition with gunshot wounds to the back.

Chicago police officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of the 5800 block of West Division Street around 9:48 p.m. and found a man, 39, in the alley lying on the ground.

The victim was shot twice in the neck and twice in the chest. He was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition, where he died a short time later. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear. Police said a handgun was recovered in the victim's hand.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Friday

At 9:45 p.m. in the 500 block of East 35th Street, a man, 48, was driving a vehicle when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim drove himself to Insight Hospital and was listed in fair condition with a graze wound to the head. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

At 10:13 p.m. in the 3400 block of South King Drive, a 16-year-old boy was standing in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant when shots were fired. The victim was struck in the abdomen and was taken by fire officials to U of C in critical condition.

At 11:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Springfield Avenue, a woman, 29, was driving through an alley when she heard shots and felt pain. She was hit in the arm by the gunfire and taken by CFD to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At 11:47 p.m., in the 7400 block of South Yates Avenue, an unidentified man was found in the hallway of a second-floor apartment. The victim was transported by the CFD to U of C in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and right arm.

Saturday

At 12:20 a.m. in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue, two men, 31 and 40, were shot while inside a restaurant

At 2:35 a.m. in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue, a man, 37, was standing in a gas station when someone fired shots at him. He was taken to Loretto Hospital by CFD in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.



At 10:48 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Roosevelt Road, a 24-year-old man was outside when someone approached on foot and began to fire shots in his direction. The victim was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

At 3:10 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Lake, a 27-year-old woman was inside a vehicle when she was approached by an unknown vehicle, and someone inside started shooting at her. The victim was struck in the buttocks and self-transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

At 3:22 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Prairie, a 32-year-old man was struck in the leg by gunfire. He self-transported to Provident Hospital and was initially reported in good condition.

At 5:14 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes, an unidentified male victim was near the sidewalk when he was shot in the chest. The victim was transported to U of C, where he was pronounced dead.

At 6:06 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Kedzie, a 17-year-old boy was inside a vehicle when he suffered a graze wound to his face. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At 9:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Devon, a 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown male approached and shot him in the back. The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

At 10 p.m. in an unknown location, a 15-year-old boy was dropped off at Mt. Sinai and was later taken to Stroger in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm. The victim did not share any further details on the incident or the location.

At 10:25 p.m. in the 400 block of North Oakley Boulevard, a 14-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk with a group of people when occupants in a light-colored sedan fired shots. The victim was taken to Stroger by CFD with a gunshot wound to the left leg in good condition.

Sunday

At 12:38 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Elizabeth Street, three people were standing with a group when shots were fired. All victims were taken to U of C. A 39-year-old man was in good condition with a graze wound to the left arm. A 23-year-old woman was in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the back. Another 39-year-old man was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left hand.

At 1:20 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Madison Street, a 27-year-old male was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown male fired shots. The victim drove to Mt. Sinai and is listed in good condition with a graze wound to the head.



At 1:36 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Dickens Avenue, a 30-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle when shots were fired. The victim was driven to St. Mary's Hospital and is being transferred to Stroger in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the head



At 1:37 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Sawyer Avenue, a 28-year-old woman was sitting in a parked vehicle when shots were fired by an unknown man. The victim was driven to Mt. Sinai and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the head.



At 2 a.m. in an unknown location, an 18-year-old man walked into Stroger with a gunshot wound to the left foot and is listed in good condition. The victim would not disclose any further details on the incident or the location.



At 2:20 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Madison Street, a 41-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was driven to Stroger in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.



At 2:22 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 50th Street, a 34-year-old woman was sitting in a second-floor apartment when shots came through the window. The victim was taken by the CFD to U of C in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the back.



At 3 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Jackson Boulevard, a 28-year-old male was walking in an alley when shots were fired. The victim was driven to Loyola in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the back.



At 3:36 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 72nd Street, an 18-year-old female was sitting in a parked vehicle when shots were fired. The victim was taken to U of C, where she died with a gunshot wound to the head.



At 3:14 a.m. in the 600 block of North Clark Street, a 29-year-old man told officers he was in an alley when someone opened fire. He was shot in the calf and was dropped off at Rush Hospital in good condition. No other injuries were reported.



