Driver dies in fiery crash caused by shooting in West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a scary scene in West Pullman, people kept driving past a burning car at 121st Street and South Halsted Street Sunday afternoon.

Someone started shooting at the car on the road, and the driver lost control and slammed into a parked car.

Seconds later, his car caught fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and pulled the driver from the car.

He died at a nearby hospital.

No one is in custody.