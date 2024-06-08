2 men hurt after shots fired into Taco Bell Cantina restaurant in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were hurt following a shooting inside a Taco Bell Cantina restaurant in the Loop overnight.

The shooting happened at the restaurant in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue just before 12:30 a.m.

Chicago police said the victims, 31 and 40, were inside when someone fired multiple shots into the restaurant.

The 31-year-old was struck in the left leg, and the 40-year-old was hit in the left shoulder. Both were taken to Northwestern Hospital by fire officials and were in good condition.

No arrests were made.

The restaurant was also the location of a previous shooting where two innocent men were struck by gunfire in 2022. One of those victims was a stagehand of the then-performance of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Nederlander Theatre down the street. That incident caused one of the shows to be canceled.

Area 3 detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding Saturday morning's shooting.