Boy, 17 in custody after 18-year-old is shot, killed in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood

A 17-year-old boy was in police custody Sunday morning after a shooting that left another teen dead in the South Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The shooting happened at 10:15 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Quincy Street, just west of Cicero Avenue.

Police said a witness heard a loud bang come from inside a home, where Chicago Fire Department paramedics were already treating the victim for a gunshot wound to the armpit when police arrived.

The witness told police the shooter was still on the scene, and police took a 17-year-old boy into custody, police said.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

A gun was recovered on scene, and charges were pending against the 17-year-old Sunday morning, police said.

Police said the shooting appeared to be domestic in nature.