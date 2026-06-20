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Teenage boy shot during argument turned fight in Bronzeville, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being shot during a fight in the Bronzeville neighborhood on Saturday evening.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the 700 block of East 47th Street.

Chicago police said that an argument between the victim and another male turned into a fight when the male pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

Police did not say if anyone was in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

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