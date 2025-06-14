Chicago weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 3 hurt, police say

At least two people were killed and three others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.

The ages of the victims range from 30 to 42.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 42-year-old man was shot while inside a vehicle in the 4700 block of South Laporte Avenue around 9:40 p.m.

Police said the victim heard shots and felt pain. He was hit in the upper right thigh and groin. He was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

The victim was not able to provide any updates about the shooting.

Two other men were shot and killed while also sitting inside a vehicle in the 100 block of North Laramie Avenue around 11:41 p.m.

The victims, a 38-year-old man and another between 30-50 years old, were inside an SUV when someone approached, pulled out a handgun, and shot both men in the head.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 1:22 a.m. in the 11000 block of South State Street, the victim, a 42-year-old man, was walking outside when he heard an argument from inside a vehicle in traffic, followed by gunshots. The victim suffered a graze wound to the left elbow and refused medical attention. The vehicle fled the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

At 2:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 130th Street, a 41-year-old woman was in a vehicle when she was involved in an argument that turned into a fight with a known man. During this, the man pulled out a gun and fired shots at her. She suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. Responding officers arrested the man.



CBS Chicago will continue to update throughout the weekend.