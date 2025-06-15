Watch CBS News
Local News

3 men shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood steps from Puerto Rican Fest grounds

By John Odenthal

/ CBS Chicago

3 men shot and wounded in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood
3 men shot and wounded in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood 00:21

Chicago police on Sunday were investigating a drive-by triple shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, not far from the grounds of the Puerto Rican Festival.

The CPD said three men were standing outside in a group near California Avenue and Thomas Street around 10 p.m. Saturday, when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them all.

A 27-year-old man was hit in the left and right legs and was in fair condition at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

A 42-year-old man was hit in the left calf, and a 45-year-old man was hit in the right leg. Both were in fair condition at Humboldt Park Health.

All the victims were expected to survive.

No one was in custody late Sunday.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.