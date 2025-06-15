3 men shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood steps from Puerto Rican Fest grounds

Chicago police on Sunday were investigating a drive-by triple shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, not far from the grounds of the Puerto Rican Festival.

The CPD said three men were standing outside in a group near California Avenue and Thomas Street around 10 p.m. Saturday, when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them all.

A 27-year-old man was hit in the left and right legs and was in fair condition at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

A 42-year-old man was hit in the left calf, and a 45-year-old man was hit in the right leg. Both were in fair condition at Humboldt Park Health.

All the victims were expected to survive.

No one was in custody late Sunday.