Chicago Weekend Shootings: 1 dead, 3 teens wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead, and three teens are wounded in shootings during the weekend. The ages of the victims range from 14 to 29.

The first shooting of the weekend happened in the 400 block of East 71st Street on the city's South Side Friday evening.

Police said around 6:21 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was traveling in a vehicle when he was shot in the chest by an unknown suspect.

The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

Later in the evening around 9:07 p.m., a 29-year-old man was in a residence at a gathering, in the 5600 block of South Throop Street in West Englewood, when an unknown man inside pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the head.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Minutes later, a 14-year-old boy was discovered exiting a common area from a building, located in the 900 block of South Independence Boulevard in Lawndale around 9:37 p.m., by officers and stated he was shot.

The victim was shot twice in the left wrist and was very uncooperative with officers about the incident.

Officers attempted to speak to an adult who was also uncooperative about the incident and closed the door to his residence, police said.

On background the victim is known to police.

A 15-year-old boy was a passenger in a vehicle when he was shot, in the 400 block of South Western Avenue on the city's Near West Side around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a black Kia pulled next to the victim's vehicle and someone unknown fired multiple shots.

The teen was shot in the left shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made in either incident.

This is a developing story.