Boy, 14, shot twice in wrist in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy is wounded after being shot twice in the wrist in the Lawndale neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of South Independence Boulevard around 9:37 p.m.

Chicago police say the teen was discovered leaving a common area of a building by officers and stated he was shot.

The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the left wrist and was uncooperative with officers about the incident.

Officers also attempted to speak to an adult who was also uncooperative about the incident and closed the door to his residence, police said.

No one is in custody,

Area four detectives are investigating.

On background, the victim is known to police.