Teen shot while inside vehicle on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Saturday morning, a 15-year-old boy is wounded after being shot while inside a car on the city's Near West Side.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of South Western Avenue around 4 a.m.

The teen was a passenger in the car when someone in a black Kia pulled up next to the vehicle and someone from inside fired multiple shots, according to police.

The victim was shot in the left shoulder and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made.