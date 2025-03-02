2 killed, 3 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least two people were killed and three others were wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago as of Sunday. The ages of the victims range from 24 to 39, according to police.

Shootings from Friday

Following an otherwise quiet day, the first shooting of the weekend happened in the 3100 block of West Madison Street around 10:09 p.m.

Police responded to a person shot and found a 39-year-old man inside the hallway of an apartment building with a gunshot wound to his head. He died at the scene.

Minutes later, in the 9100 block of South Yates Boulevard around 10:18 p.m., police said a 25-year-old man was outside walking when he was shot at by an unidentified offender who was traveling in a dark-colored sedan. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to Trinity Hospital in fair condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 4:39 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Kingston Avenue, a 27-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a residential building with a gunshot wound to his face, neck, and right shoulder. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

At 8:17 p.m. in the 1400 block of 18th Street, a 24-year-old man, while on the sidewalk, was approached by two unknown men on foot. The offenders fired multiple gunshots in the victim's direction—hitting him in his head and left knee. The gunmen fled in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

At 10:05 p.m. in the 10600 block of South State Street, a 31-year-old man was outside when he was shot at by an unknown person who fled the scene. The victim was hit in the shoulder and was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition. The victim was unable to provide further details of the incident.



Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

