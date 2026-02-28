1 person killed, 8 others injured in Chicago weekend shootings, CPD says

At least one person was killed, and eight others were injured in weekend shootings across Chicago, according to police.

The victims' ages range from 15 to 63.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 37-year-old man was inside a car around 5:24 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Leamington Avenue, when he was hit in the back by gunfire.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Minutes later, around 5:44 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Essex, an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were both on the sidewalk when they were shot, both in the right leg, by an unknown person.

The 18-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. The 15-year-old was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

Then, around 7 p.m., a 35-year-old man was walking outside in the 6300 block of South Western Avenue when police said the victim heard shots and felt pain. He was shot twice, once in the right knee and thigh.

According to police, the victim deferred treatment until Saturday. He self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 8:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, police officers responded to a call of a walk-in person at Humboldt Park Health. The victim, a 38-year-old man, was driving when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He was hit in the left shoulder and self-transported to Humboldt Park Health. He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he is listed in fair condition. Strategic Decision Support Officers from the 14th District were monitoring cameras in the area and identified two male offenders responsible for the shooting. Responding officers placed both offenders into custody. Charges are pending.



At 11:22 p.m., in the 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue, police officers responded to a call of two people shot. Initial reports indicated that both victims were involved in an exchange of gunfire. A 42-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition. The second victim, a 69-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and was also taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Shootings from Saturday

At 7:13 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 84th Street, a 31-year-old man was shot in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Police said the victim was uncooperative with officers. The circumstances surrounding this incident are currently under investigation.



