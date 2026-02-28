Watch CBS News
Local News

17-year-old shot during robbery on Chicago's West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A teen was shot during a robbery on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning. 

Just before 3 a.m., Chicago police said the 17-year-old boy was walking in the 5800 block of Corcoran Place when give men approached him and demanded his items. 

Police said the teen gave up his items and one of the men fired shots, hitting him in the thigh. 

The teen was taken to Loyola Hospital where he was listed in good condtion. 

No further details were released. 

Area Four detectives are investigating. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue