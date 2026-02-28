17-year-old shot during robbery on Chicago's West Side

A teen was shot during a robbery on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., Chicago police said the 17-year-old boy was walking in the 5800 block of Corcoran Place when give men approached him and demanded his items.

Police said the teen gave up his items and one of the men fired shots, hitting him in the thigh.

The teen was taken to Loyola Hospital where he was listed in good condtion.

No further details were released.

Area Four detectives are investigating.