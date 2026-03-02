1 dead, 3 hurt in drive-by shootings within 3 hours around Chicago

One person is dead, and three others were hurt — including a 15-year-old boy — after three drive-by shootings across the city of Chicago within a three-hour window Sunday night.

Police said each time, the gunman was driving a black car.

The first shooting happened at 8:32 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 62nd Street, between Springfield Avenue and Pulaski Road in the West Lawn neighborhood. Police said a 45-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot in the head.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

About an hour and a half later, at 10:04 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue in the West Woodlawn neighborhood, more than six miles away from the first scene, when he was shot in the abdomen and arm.

He was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition and is expected to recover.

Finally, at 11:07 p.m., two men, ages 21 and 18, were traveling in a car in the 5600 block of West Wrightwood Avenue in the Belmont Central neighborhood — on the opposite side of the city — when they were both shot. Both were taken to Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings, and police have not said whether they believe the incidents are connected.

But all the shootings do have similar descriptions of a suspect driving in a black vehicle.