Man dead, 2 others injured after shooting inside basement of Albany Park home

One man was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting inside a Northwest Side home Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Harding Avenue in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said that two men, 24 and 29, were in a basement when they were shot by an unknown person.

The 24-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 29-year-old was shot in the left foot and taken to Swedish Hospital in fair condition.

Police later said that a third victim, a 34-year-old man, was shot in the calf by gunfire. The victim self-transported to Swedish Hospital, also in fair condition.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.