Man dead, 2 others injured after shooting inside basement of Albany Park home

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

One man was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting inside a Northwest Side home Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Harding Avenue in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said that two men, 24 and 29, were in a basement when they were shot by an unknown person.

The 24-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 29-year-old was shot in the left foot and taken to Swedish Hospital in fair condition.

Police later said that a third victim, a 34-year-old man, was shot in the calf by gunfire. The victim self-transported to Swedish Hospital, also in fair condition.

Area 5 detectives are investigating. 

