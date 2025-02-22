2 killed, 9 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to police

At least two people were killed and nine others were wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Sunday morning. The ages of the victims range from 16 to 61.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 61-year-old man was fighting with another man inside a residence around 8 p.m. in the 6900 block of North Ottawa Avenue when another person, only described as a female, pulled out a firearm and shot the victim before leaving the scene.

The victim was hit in the leg and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in fair condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 4:13 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Cicero Avenue, two men, 21 and 35, and one girl, 17, were standing in a parking lot when they were hit by gunfire from offenders within an unknown SUV and an unknown sedan. All of the victims were transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital. The 35-year-old suffered gunshot wounds in the body and is in critical condition. The 21-year-old suffered one gunshot wound in the leg and is in good condition. The 17-year-old suffered one gunshot wound in the leg and one gunshot wound in the foot and is in good condition.

At 11:21 a.m. in the 2400 block of East 74th Street, a 30-year-old woman was near the sidewalk when someone walked up and shot her in the arm. The victim took herself to Jackson Park Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

At 11:40 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, an argument between a 29-year-old man who was standing near the sidewalk and two other unknown men turned into a fight. That's when the offenders pulled out firearms and shot at the victim. The victim was hit in the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 12:48 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Harvard Avenue, a 16-year-old boy was inside a vehicle when two gunmen walked up and started shooting. The victim was grazed on the thigh and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

At 11:21 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 74th Street, a woman, 30, was near the sidewalk when she was approached by an unknown person who pulled out a handgun and fired shots. She was hit in the arm and self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

Shootings from Sunday

At 6:02 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Ingleside Avenue, officers responded to a call of a check to well-being and found A 35-year-old woman unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she died. A firearm was recovered on the scene. A person of interest was taken into custody.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

