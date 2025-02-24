Watch CBS News
1 man dead, another critically hurt in Chicago Far North Side shooting, police say

By Asal Rezaei, Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

One person was killed and another was critically hurt following a shooting Sunday night on the city's Far North Side.

The shooting happened around 9:46 p.m. in the 7500 block of North Damen Avenue.

Chicago police said a 31-year-old man and another unknown man were found outside with multiple gunshot wounds to their body.

A witness told police they saw four men running away from the scene.  

The unknown man was shot in the neck and head. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he died.

The 31-year-old was also taken to St. Francis in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his chest and legs.

As of Monday, there are no arrests made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

