1 person dead, 3 others wounded in Chicago weekend shootings, CPD says

At least one person was killed, and three other people were hurt this weekend in shootings across Chicago, according to police.

The victims' ages range from 15 to 34.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 19-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of South Wood Street around 7:30 p.m. when he heard a loud noise and felt pain.

The victim was shot twice in the abdomen and self-transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police did not say if they had anyone in custody.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 3:34 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Paxton Avenue

At 10:40 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 24th Street, a 34-year-old man was outside when he heard shots, then felt pain, police said. The victim was hit by gunfire in his right leg and self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, in unknown condition. Police did say the condition was stabilized.

At 1:27 p.m. in the 1900 block of N. St. Louis Avenue, a 17-year-old boy, was in the bedroom of a residence when he was shot in the head by an unknown person. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Unless otherwise noted, there were no arrests or charges in either shooting.

