15-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting on Chicago's far South Side

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
A teen was shot in the face in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood early Saturday morning. 

Just after 3:30 a.m., Chicago police said the teen was standing outside in the 10000 South Paxton Avenue  when a dark sedan drove past and someone inside fired shots. 

Police said the teen was shot in the face and taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he is listed in fair condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

