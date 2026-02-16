Watch CBS News
At least one person hurt in shooting near CTA Washington/Wabash stop in Chicago's Loop

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

At least one person was hurt in a shooting near a CTA station in the Loop on Monday evening.

It happened near the Washington and Wabash, prompting a huge police presence.

The shooting itself did not happen on CTA property.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. It is unclear what the victim's age and gender are.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Chicago police for more information and is waiting to hear back. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

