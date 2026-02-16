At least one person hurt in shooting near CTA Washington/Wabash stop in Chicago's Loop

At least one person was hurt in a shooting near a CTA station in the Loop on Monday evening.

It happened near the Washington and Wabash, prompting a huge police presence.

The shooting itself did not happen on CTA property.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. It is unclear what the victim's age and gender are.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Chicago police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.