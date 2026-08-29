9 people hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to CPD

At least eight people were injured in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday afternoon.

The ages of the victims range from 17 to 73, according to Chicago police.

Shootings from Friday

The first shooting of the weekend happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue. That's where police say a 26-year-old man was near a commercial business when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, and multiple occupants from within pulled out guns and fired shots at him.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Then just before 8 p.m., a 28-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder in the 4500 block of West North Avenue.

According to CPD, the victim was outside when he heard a loud noise, felt pain, and realized he had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was treated on scene by fire crews and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

CPD said the victim told officers that he believed the shots were fired from an apartment. SWAT was notified and responded to the scene, which was later cleared the scene without incident.

No arrests were made and no other injuries were reported.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 1:12 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Western Avenue, an 18-year-old man was exiting a vehicle when he heard gunshots and felt pain. The victim was hit in the left elbow and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital. He was later taken to Mt. Sinai in fair condition.

At 1:27 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Morgan Street, a 26-year-old man was found outside with a gunshot wound to his left thigh. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. The victim was uncooperative with responding officers.

At 3:02 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue, a 17-year-old boy self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital after being shot in the Left foot, in good condition. He was uncooperative in providing details of the incident to responding officers.

At 3:50 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Wrightwood Avenue, a 33-year-old woman was a passenger inside a traveling vehicle when she heard shots and felt pain. She suffered one gunshot wound to the right foot and was taken to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital in fair condition.

At 11:20 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, a 23-year-old man self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the body. A 73-year-old man was found on the scene with a gunshot wound to the rear. The victim was also taken to U of C in critical condition.

At 2:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 63rd Street, officers responded and found a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the chest and arm. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either shooting.

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