1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood

A man was killed, and two other people were wounded, in a shooting in Chicago's Bronzeville community late Saturday night.

At 11:23 p.m., the victims were standing outside during a gathering in the first block of East 37th Street, near Wabash Avenue, when someone in the crowd took out a gun and started shooting, police said.

A 32-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old man was also shot throughout his body and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the right hand and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody Sunday morning in the shooting. Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.