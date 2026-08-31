Search continues for whoever opened fire in mass shooting in Chicago's Washington Park

Chicago police early Monday were still searching for the person or people responsible for a mass shooting in Washington Park.

One man was killed, and 14 others were wounded, when gunfire erupted during a large gathering on the eastern side of the park near Cottage Grove Avenue and 55th Street late Saturday night.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the mass shooting. But as of Monday morning, Chicago police had not announced any arrests, as detectives worked to determine who fired into the crowd.

An early police dispatch call reported four people shot, but the number of victims quickly grew.

Police said officers were already in the park trying to disperse a large gathering when the shooting happened at 11:37 p.m. Saturday.

Video showed police and paramedics helping people on the ground, and taking victims away on stretchers. The following people were struck:

A 35-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. He has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Rontonio M. Guterz.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the right leg and arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

A 40-year-old woman was shot in the right shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

A 45-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 37-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man, and a 35-year-old man were each shot in unspecified areas of their bodies. Their conditions and the hospitals to which they were taken were unknown.

A 47-year-old woman was shot and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, while three more women — ages 21, 23 and 43 — were shot and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. A 44-year-old woman was also taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

CBS News Chicago had the chance to speak to Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), who said people had gathered for an annual reunion of residents of the Robart Taylor Homes public housing development, which was torn down several years ago.

"They deserve to hang out and reminisce and get to see each other, which too often they don't get to do, and you got some knucklehead who decides to shoot in the crowd," Taylor said. "It's real disheartening "

Crime Stoppers said anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously.

On Tuesday, the community organization Acclivus will hold a free crisis resource event for the victims, their families, and others affected by the shooting.

The event runs from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 54th Street and Wentworth Avenue.